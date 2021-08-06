Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 6,638 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,207% compared to the average daily volume of 508 put options.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOGO. Cowen raised their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

