Investors Buy Large Volume of Zillow Group Put Options (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,287 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,395% compared to the typical volume of 153 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zillow Group by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Zillow Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $110.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.42, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

