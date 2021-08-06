Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,179% compared to the average volume of 34 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the first quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.25.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REDU. Credit Suisse Group lowered RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

