Investors Purchase High Volume of Fiverr International Call Options (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 14,168 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,619% compared to the typical volume of 824 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.45.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $175.06 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -239.80 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fiverr International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

