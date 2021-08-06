Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 11,479 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,666% compared to the typical daily volume of 415 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,564,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,274. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

