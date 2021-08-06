Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $179.81. Investors Title shares last traded at $179.81, with a volume of 6,462 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $340.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.97.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Investors Title by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Investors Title by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Investors Title by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Investors Title by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

