Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 57,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,396. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51. Invitae has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invitae by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

