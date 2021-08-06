Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up to $28.50

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $31.70. Invitae shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 59,536 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Get Invitae alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.