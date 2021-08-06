IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.40.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.75. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

