IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.33.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $183.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.75. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,485,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

