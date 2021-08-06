IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$40.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.52 million.IRadimed also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $443.85 million, a PE ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,597 shares of company stock worth $1,622,967 in the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

