Iron Mountain Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.09. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

