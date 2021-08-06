iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,665 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,580,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.