iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,019 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Avalon Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

IEI traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $131.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,965. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $134.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

