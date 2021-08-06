iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $78.19 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.45.

