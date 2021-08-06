iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,006 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

IAU traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

