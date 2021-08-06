iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Increased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,962 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $49,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 736.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 333,642 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.49. 2,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,222. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

