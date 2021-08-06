iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 377,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,275,253 shares.The stock last traded at $25.92 and had previously closed at $25.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.