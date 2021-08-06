iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400,150 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $492,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 30,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,257,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

