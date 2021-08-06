iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.60. The company had a trading volume of 201,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,486. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $443.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.