iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Lowered by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $107.51. 130,012 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

