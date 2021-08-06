Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 11,715 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISLE. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,651,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.