J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,935. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,707,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $166.87 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

