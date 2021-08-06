Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 3rd

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.
Jack in the Box has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
JACK traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $102.40. 3,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $124.53.
JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
