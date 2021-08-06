Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 3rd

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Jack in the Box has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JACK traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $102.40. 3,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

