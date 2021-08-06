Jack W. Schuler Sells 29,723 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 29,723 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $60,932.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

