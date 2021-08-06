Jack W. Schuler Sells 29,723 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 29,723 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $60,932.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.45.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
