Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

PGTI opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.59.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

