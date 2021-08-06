Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHIU stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98.

