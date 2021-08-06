Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BowX Acquisition by 168.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,776 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,976,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,083,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOWX opened at $10.00 on Friday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

