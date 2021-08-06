Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 14.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 9.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

