Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €270.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €258.31 ($303.90).

VOW3 stock opened at €205.80 ($242.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €217.38.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

