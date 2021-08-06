Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Under Armour by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $12,862,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

