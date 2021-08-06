Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

DNB opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of -93.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299,987 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. Ratos AB bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $103,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $54,113,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

