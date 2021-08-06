Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DSRLF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

DSRLF opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.08.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.