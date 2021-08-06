Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,712 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,640,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

