Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Chemours in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

