Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HubSpot, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HubSpot in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($1.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HubSpot’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HUBS stock opened at $660.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot has a one year low of $249.36 and a one year high of $660.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

