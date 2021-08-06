Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 5,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

JRSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis lifted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

