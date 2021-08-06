Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0572 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $730,298.72 and approximately $955,590.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

