JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 127.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,055.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKS stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

