JLB & Associates Inc. Has $17.90 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises approximately 2.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $17,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SEI Investments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 16.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,157. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

