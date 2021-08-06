JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 2,833 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Polaris worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,998. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

