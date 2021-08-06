JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JMP. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $132.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.63%. As a group, analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,386 shares of company stock valued at $436,290. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

