JMP Securities Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $68.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $63.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

