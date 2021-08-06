JMP Securities Increases OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $77.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $70.00 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $700,923. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

