Joel S. Marcus Sells 5,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $1,013,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $207.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.61. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,082,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

