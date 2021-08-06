Joel S. Marcus Sells 5,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $1,013,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $207.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.61. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,082,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.