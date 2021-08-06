Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.54. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $72.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $132,333,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

