Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $66.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as high as $72.47 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 71700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

