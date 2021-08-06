Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 590,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 2.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $40,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

JCI stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,373. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

