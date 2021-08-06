Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.88. The company had a trading volume of 49,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $455.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

