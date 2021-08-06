Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $92,000 Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHE. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $194.52 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.93 and a fifty-two week high of $196.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.74.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

